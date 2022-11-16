Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She and Travis Barker Tongue Kiss at Events and It Makes So Much Sense

Where there's a red carpet, there's Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tonguing. But on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the mother of three offered up an explanation behind the couple's saliva-packed carpet pose.

As the couple gets ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet, they touch tongues. In her confessional, Kourtney explains the pair's signature move.

"I don't want to get lipstick all over him and I don't want to ruin my lipstick, but we also don't want to not kiss, so we'll kiss with our tongues," she says.

As she and Travis break away ahead of their joint Met Gala moment, Kourtney adds, "That's why we kiss that way."

Earlier in the episode, Kourtney talks about attending her first Met Gala, saying, "What's the worst that could happen, I roll down the stairs and laugh?"

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kourtney admits that it's Travis that brings out this calmness in her.

"I feel like Travis definitely has that chill energy and just reminds me, we're doing it to have fun," she says. "We're not doing it to stress. We're not doing it to worry what everyone thinks about us. We're just doing it to have an experience together and have fun. And that's how we live our life."

The season finale of The Kardashians will stream on Hulu on Thanksgiving.