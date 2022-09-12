Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update on Her IVF Journey With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have put their IVF journey on pause. The newlyweds documented their fertility struggles on season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians, sharing the various tactics they tried to conceive a child of their own.

But in a new profile with WSJ. Magazine, the 43-year-old mother of three gives an update on the process and where she and her 46-year-old drummer husband stand.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she explains.

The couple tied the knot in May 2022, first in an intimate courthouse ceremony and then in an extravagant Italian wedding at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

As for whether her Italian wedding will be featured on the family's Hulu series, Kourtney tells WSJ., “We don’t know yet. I have hours and hours and hours of footage. I don’t know if we’re going to keep it for home video or share it with the world.”

Shortly after their wedding, Travis was hospitalized for pancreatitis. In July 2022, a source gave ET an update on the couple's thoughts on trying to get pregnant.

"Kourtney and Travis are doing so much better since Travis' health scare. Travis is in much better health now, and they are slowly moving past that. Having a baby together is still an ongoing conversation, but Travis' health is top priority right now," the source shared at the time.

Kourtney shares son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler. He also cares for his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

In the new interview, Kourtney shares some insight into her life with Travis and their blended family.

“I think we’re pretty antisocial! We have family dinner once a week at home with a chef and then besides that I love to have one-on-one time with my kids," she explains. "I try to either take them out to dinner or take them out to lunch. So, I probably go out four times a week. I love Travis and I love to go out to dinner, just us.”

And though she enjoys one-on-one time with her kids, she doesn't say yes to everything they might want, especially requests involving foods she deems unhealthy.

“Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son [Mason], and he said, 'Mom, I need McDonald’s French fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it,'" Kourtney says. "I was like, 'Today’s not the day, sorry.'”