Kourtney Kardashian Looks So Happy While Visiting Boyfriend Travis Barker in the Studio

Kourtney Kardashian is supporting her new boyfriend, Travis Barker's, music career! The 41-year-old reality star shared some photos of herself sitting in a purple-lit studio on Saturday, grinning as she held a lollipop.

She captioned the post, which featured her sitting in a spiky bean bag chair in large platform combat boots, with a purple heart.

Barker, whom she started dating in January, commented with a purple devil emoji. He also shared the post to his Instagram Stories, adding black heart and drum emojis.

The new couple has been sharing flirty posts on Instagram recently. Earlier this month, they went Instagram official with a hand holding pic one day after Valentine's Day. Barker also shared a love letter Kardashian wrote him which read, "To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney."

"Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," a source recently told ET. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another."

While the couple's romance is heating up, the previously taped final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is focusing on Scott Disick's feelings for Kourtney. Watch the clip below for more.