Kourtney Kardashian on Her 'Responsibility' to Teach Her Kids About White Privilege and Racism

As a mother, Kourtney Kardashian is reflecting on the nationwide protests following George Floyd's death and the fight against police brutality. On her Instagram, as well as her website Poosh, the mother of three touched on how she has a "responsibility" to teach her kids about racism and their white privilege.

"There is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe," she began, adding that "the pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare [sic] the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable."

Kardashian, who is mother to Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, added that she has to make sure that her sons and daughter understand what it means to have white privilege, "and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also encouraged other mothers to join her in the conversation and to use this week's events "as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything."

She noted that parents can also learn from their children, as sometimes her little ones ask her questions that she may not know the answers to. "So we explore them together."

Kardashian added that she has a lot more to learn and wants to continue to educate herself so she can be a "better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person."

Additionally, on her website, the Poosh founder also shared a list of books that people can read with their children.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, on behalf of Poosh, also shared that she donated to the NAACP and The Bail Project.

Celebrities have been banding together to donate, march and raise awareness for Black Lives Matter. Kardashian's brother-in-law, Kanye West, also started a college fund for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as donated to Floyd's family and the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Meanwhile, celeb parents like Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have vowed to break the cycle of racism. Both have shared that they are having conversations with their children about what's happening all across the country.

See how more celebrities have pushed to talk to their families about standing up to racism in the video above.