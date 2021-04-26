Kourtney Kardashian Shares Steamy New PDA Pic with Travis Barker: 'Just Like Heaven'

Things keep heating up between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The reality star and the drummer packed on the PDA while hanging out in the desert.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to post a steamy snapshot showing her and Barker locking lips, as she has her legs wrapped around his waist.

In the pic, a shirtless Barker is holding Kardashian up as they kiss while Kardashian rocks a tiny white bikini and a white and blue skull-covered bandana around her head.

Kardashian captioned the sweet PDA pic simply, "Just Like Heaven."

Barker commented under Kourtney's post simply, "🖤 EVERYTHING."

The post comes several days after Barker, 45, celebrated his ladylove's 42nd birthday with her.

The mother of three took to Instagram to share new photos from her special day, including one of herself in a bralette top, matching shorts and Mickey Mouse ears, holding hands with her shirtless drummer boyfriend.

The couple started dating in January and have become much more serious as of late. Earlier this month, they went on a family ski vacation with their kids and later spent Easter golfing with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The tattoo-loving musician also got Kourtney's name inked on his chest in script.

A source recently told ET that Kourtney and Travis are "way more serious" after moving from longtime friends to being a couple.

Check out the video below for more on the cute couple's burgeoning relationship.