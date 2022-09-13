Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Line She Won't Cross But Her Sister Kim Will

Kourtney Kardashian will do anything for her health... but she won't do that. The 43-year-old reality star and Poosh founder spoke about a recent comment her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, made in which she declared that she would "eat poop" on a daily basis in order to look younger.

“I would not do that," Kourtney tells WSJ. Magazine. "That’s where the line is.”

Kim recently told The New York Times, "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might."

And while Kourtney doesn't share her famous sister's extreme commitment to her youth, she does share that they both have the same "superpower."

“Do you want to know a fun fact about me? I can sleep at any time. I can have a cup of coffee and take a nap,” she reveals to WSJ. “Yes, it is [my superpower], and Kim has the same one.”

Though she might not be willing to eat poop, Kourtney is a fan of the Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse in which she has no sex, caffeine, alcohol or sugar for five days. She shared the process on The Kardashians and said she plans to try it again this fall.

"It’s to reset your body. You do all of that—and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues," Kourtney says. "And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."

Kourtney and her new husband, Travis Barker, put their baby making on hold amid their multiple wedding ceremonies this past spring.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot," Kourtney admits. "I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

The one and only @kourtneykardash reflects on motherhood, marriage and building a business empire. pic.twitter.com/TzEVHO6QqT — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 12, 2022

Earlier this week, Kourtney was asked about Kim's recent breakup with Pete Davidson on Today With Hoda and Jenna, sharing, “We all just team up. And it's crazy, I think about the different times in our lives. It's never all happening at the same time. It's never like Kim is single and I'm single. It's never like, 'Hey, let me give you some advice.' I think sharing our own experiences -- I find so many similarities with Kim and I. It's weird, but I usually kind of do something first, and she'll criticize it maybe, and then later she's doing it or something. And then I think she does get it, and she'll say that.”