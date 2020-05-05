Kourtney Kardashian Shares Touching Message to Daughter Penelope After Scott Disick’s Rehab Stint

Kourtney Kardashian is focusing on the important things in life, like her kids. The 41-year-old reality star took to social media late Monday to post a throwback pic of herself and her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, in Sardinia, Italy.

"Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved," Kourtney captioned the pic. "Things I tell my daughter."

Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on the post, "Awwwww the best advice Kourt 💜."

Kourtney and her family have been going through some personal issues amid the coronavirus quarantine. A source confirmed to ET that her ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, recently checked into a Colorado rehab facility. According to reports and a statement from Scott's lawyer, Marty Singer, to TMZ, the entrepreneur left the facility shortly thereafter.

His attorney also addressed speculation regarding Scott's reasons for entering rehab, stating, "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas."

ET's source said that Kourtney and Scott's current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, influenced his decision to seek help.

"Kourtney and Sophia were a big proponent in having Scott enter rehab in Colorado," the source told ET. "At the end of the day, Scott needs to be clean to be around his children and family and that's everyone’s main focus right now ... is Scott's sobriety and the kids having a healthy father."

