Kourtney Kardashian Talks Vegas Wedding Ceremony: Who Was Involved and Who Was Asleep

When host Kimmel noted that Kourntey got "fake married" due to the marriage not being legal, the mother of three explained, "It's not called 'fake married!' There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour... I'm like, 'Are you guys lying?' We asked like five times -- 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' And they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.' We just did it anyways. It's what's in the heart."

But despite the late hour, her famous family wasn't entirely in the dark.

"I knew, and Khloe knew," Kris said of the practice wedding.

"I was on FaceTime," Khloe shared.

Kim, however, was not involved.

"I was sleeping," the mother of four revealed. "She put it in the group chat, like, 'Oh hey guys, by the way, I got married last night.' And I woke up to like a million texts. I was like, 'What?'"

Kourtney and Travis previously shared photos from their ceremony, revealing that it wasn't a legal marriage.

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kourtney captioned the pics on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the news broke that the pair, who got engaged in October, made an impromptu trip to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas for a ceremony, after appearing at the GRAMMYs. A source tells ET that the ceremony was all in good fun.

"Kourtney and Travis had a wedding celebration in Las Vegas on Sunday night after the GRAMMYs,” the source says. “It was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring. Travis thought it would be a lot of fun and cute to commemorate their relationship this way. Kourtney is so in love with Travis and is down to do anything he's into.”