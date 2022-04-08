Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Their Kids Pose as a Family Following Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their children were one, big, color-coordinating family on Thursday night! At Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the happy couple hit the red carpet for the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians and posed with all three of Travis' kids, 18-year-old Landon Barker, 16-year-old Alabama Barker and 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourtney's youngest son, 7-year-old Reign Disick.

The blended family wore chic black outfits for the event. An eyewitness tells ET that little Reign was making jokes on the red carpet, even quipping to Kourtney, "You wish I was quiet!"

Kourtney later shared pics of her look to Instagram, writing, "Wicked witch of the west heading to the @kardashianshulu screening."

Also at the event was Reign's dad and the father of Kourtney's three children, Scott Disick, who arrived with his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson.

While ET's eyewitness says Kourtney and Travis didn't speak with her ex, the 42-year-old reality star was seen asking Reign, "Do you wanna go say hi to your dad?" Reign then went over to Scott, and his dad kneeled down to talk to him. He was being a hands-on father and seemed really happy to see his son, the eyewitness notes. Rebecca smiled toward Reign, but also kept her distance.

Kourtney and Travis' family outing comes just days after the couple revealed that they had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas "with no license."

"Kourtney and Travis had a wedding celebration in Las Vegas on Sunday night after the GRAMMYs,” a source told ET earlier this week. “It was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring. Travis thought it would be a lot of fun and cute to commemorate their relationship this way. Kourtney is so in love with Travis and is down to do anything he's into."

And in addition to blending their families, Kourtney and Travis are also looking to expand it.

"Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important -- and exciting -- to them," another source told ET. "Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive."