Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrate 1st Halloween After Getting Engaged With 'True Romance' Costumes

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are feeling the romance. The adorable lovebirds celebrated their first Halloween as an engaged couple by paying tribute to the cult classic crime caper True Romance.

Kardashian and Barker both took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of themselves in costume as the main characters from the 1993 drama in a photoshopped mock-up of the movie's famous poster.

Barker, rocking shades, a brown jacket over a red Hawaiian shirt and holding a gun, dressed up as Christian Slater's character, Clarence. Kardashian, meanwhile, was picture perfect as Patricia Arquette's Alabama -- hot pink animal print hot pants included.

The post was captioned with one of the film's famous quotes -- delivered in the movie by Alabama: "Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool."

In a follow-up post, and in some pics she shared to her Instagram story, Kardashian revealed some behind-the-scenes shots from their photoshoot celebrating True Romance -- directed by Tony Scott from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino.

Kardashian captioned the slideshow of PDA-packed photos with another of Alabama's famous lines: "Okey dokey doggie daddy."

The film holds a special significance for Barker, as he even named his daughter Alabama after Arquette's character.

The 42-year-old reality star and 45-year-old rock star got engaged on Oct. 17 in a stunning seaside proposal. Barker popped the question as the sun set, inside a heart made of red roses and lined with candles, on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in California.

A source told ET last week, "Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited."

"Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small," the source added. "They are hoping to get married sooner than later."

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, have been longtime friends and neighbors, and started dating in January.

The two quickly got serious, taking family trips with their respective kids. Kourtney shares three children -- 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign -- with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis is dad to two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler -- 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama.

