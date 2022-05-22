Kourtney Kardashian Wears Short White Wedding Dress and Long Veil Inspired By Travis Barker's Tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian was a vision in white during her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy over the weekend. While the pair are already legally married, they took Portofino, Italy to celebrate their nuptials.

Kourtney wore a short, white, silk lace and corsetted satin dress by Dolce & Gabbana, inspired by iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita. The corset, Dolce & Gabbana tells ET, "enhances the silhouette thanks to a design rich in exquisite cuts and realized following expert tailoring techniques that emphasize femininity."

Kourtney paired the dress with a cathedral-length lace veil, embroidered with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The Italian design house tells ET that the veil was "hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words, 'family loyalty respect.'"

The embroidery, which was done with a "cross stitch" technique was inspired by Travis' tattoo and is a symbol of "alliance, respect and common devotion." Kourtney completed the look with tulle gloves and lace pumps.

For his part, Travis looked as dapper as ever in a black tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana. His double-breasted jacket featured "peaked lapels, classic trousers with pressed crease and side-band" done in superfine Italian black wool, with the tuxedo details done black silk satin. The Blink-182 drummer completed his look with a white shirt, a black silk satin bow-tie, a golden cross brooch with black crystals and creepers-style shoes.

The couple exchanged vows on a red-carpeted altar at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, where their children were in attendance. Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, were all by their side as the pair said "I do."

Kourtney's sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance, as well as mom Kris Jenner, who helped walk Kourtney down the steps of the turn of the century dwelling and to the altar.

The couple legally wed at the Superior Court of California in Santa Barbara last Sunday, with the intimate courthouse wedding serving as a precursor to their big Italian nuptials.

"Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," a source told ET last Sunday. "This was a smaller, low-key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have."

Their courthouse wedding, which featured a photo shoot from the pair, only saw Kourtney, Travis, and their two witnesses -- Kourtney's grandmother, MJ, and Travis' father, Randy -- present.

An eyewitness described the photo shoot to ET, noting that the couple had "their own set of cameras and crew with them" for the occasion.

"Travis wore a black tuxedo and Kourtney was in a white dress. Kourtney's grandma, MJ, was there and so was Travis' dad," the eyewitness said. "They posed in a black convertible that had a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back. They then exited the car and walked towards the courthouse privately. It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them."

The official marriage came after the couple's April wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, which wasn't legal. Marty Frierson, owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel, previously told ET that Kourtney and Travis danced and kissed while they exchanged vows, during a ceremony that lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October, 10 months after the longtime friends and neighbors started dating.