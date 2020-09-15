Kourtney Kardashian's Family Confronts Her After Scott Disick Talks 'Going for Baby No. 4'

Could Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian be trying for a fourth child? In the new trailer for the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere, Kim Kardashian West confronts her older sister about a comment made by her ex and the father of her three children.

"Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number four,' is that serious? I want to know," Kim asks Kourtney at the birthday party the Kardashians threw for Scott.

Someone else off-camera then asks Kourtney, "Are you pregnant?"

The clip ends before she can reply, but it seems like there might be something going on between the amicable exes. Scott ended his romance with Sofia Richie earlier this year and the pair has been spending lots of time together. They share son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 5.

Also in the clip, Scott accuses the rehab facility he visited in early May for leaking his brief stay.

"This trauma facility leaked me being there to the press," Scott claims in the clip.

This is the first trailer that has been released since the family announced KUWTK is ending in 2021.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on E!