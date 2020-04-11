Kris Jenner Says She'd Do 'Dancing With the Stars' Under One Condition

It's going to take a lot of exceptions to get Kris Jenner into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom! Though two of the 64-year-old momager's famous kids -- Kim Kardashian West and Rob Kardashian -- both participated in past seasons of the show, Kris isn't ready to show off her moves just yet.

"You know what I would love is if you and I could practice for about three years, get all the dances down and then we could just roll out there," Kris told dance pro Cheryl Burke on her podcast, Pretty Messed Up with dance partner AJ McLean. "Roll out all the dances and then I'm in."

Kris added that she had "great respect" for the people and pros who competed on the show, noting that their quick turnaround time for each week's dances was "crazy town."

"Rob had such a great experience though. Did he not?" Cheryl, who served as Rob's pro, asked. "In the beginning he was like, cold feet, cold feet, cold feet. He should have won."

Rob and Cheryl came in second place on season 13 of the show back in 2011. Kim appeared on season 7 of the show in 2008 and did not make it to the finals of her season.

During her podcast interview, Kris also opened up about her only son's life as a dad, saying, "He is so good. He's really great. His daughter, Dream, is great and he's so in love with that kid and he's such a great dad."

