Kristen Bell Says She and Dax Shepard Go to Therapy Separately to 'Talk Sh*t' About Each Other

Kristen Bell is getting real about the benefits of going to therapy for both her and her husband, Dax Shepard. The 40-year-old actress appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, and spoke to guest host Chelsea Handler about why therapy is great for them.

Bell acknowledged that at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, she and 46-year-old Shepard were "at each other's throats" and both realized they had to get "a handle on the annoyances" once they were stuck in quarantine together. Their longtime therapist, Harry, then suggested they go to therapy separately so that they could "talk sh*t about each other."

"And we did, and it's been great," Bell said with a big smile. "Currently, what we've been doing for the past couple of months, every two weeks or so, I'll go see Harry on Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong, and then Dax will do the same and then by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again."

"When you have a third party moderating any disagreement, it's always a safer place," she added. "Because when two people are talking, defense mechanisms, cortisol, all that stuff, it just messes up the solution."

Last April, Bell candidly spoke to ET about her and her husband not getting along during the beginning of quarantine. The couple shares two daughters together, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta.

"We've gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days," Bell shared. "We’re doing much better now because we're laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that's the hard spot."

"I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me, but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other person and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without," she continued. "Nobody really needs time for that. That's useless."

But Bell noted that they're good about finding space alone for themselves in the house.

"You got to in a marriage. You got to," she stressed.