Kristen Bell Shares How Dax Shepard Responded to 7-Year-Old Daughter's Sex Question

Dax Shepard was quick on his feet when his and Kristen Bell's 7-year-old daughter, Lincoln, asked a question about her parents' sex life.

Bell video chatted with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Thursday and recalled how she and her husband were taken aback by their eldest daughter's inquiry.

"We tried to steal away for a hike the other day," the 40-year-old actress said of her and Shepard trying to find some time for themselves amid quarantine. "My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, 'Oh, we'll just walk down the streets. There's a great hike near our house.'"

Bell said on their way out the door, Lincoln asked, "'Uh, are you going to do a sex?'"

"It caught us by surprise," the mother of two admitted. "We've talked to her about what sex is, but she's never, we've never talked about us doing it."

Luckily, Shepard had a quick response for his daughter. "Dax just really quickly said, 'We'd love to, but it's illegal publicly. Bye!' and closed the door."

Last year, Shepard and Bell shared how Lincoln responded to having a sex talk with her parents. "We didn’t [go] like, ‘Oh crap, we gotta get around to that talk,'" he said while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We went through the anatomy, penis, vagina, ovum, sperm, we’re laying it all out. We get right to the action.”

“Right to the good part,” Bell chimed in. “And she’s like, ‘OK, I gotta go outside.’ And she just left.”



“She knows all the organs but when it got to the actual… the nuts and bolts of the operation…” Shepard added.

Bell quipped, "We bored her to death."

Back in April, the Good Place star spoke with ET about how her family is coping in quarantine. Check out our exclusive interview: