Kristen Stewart Jokes About Wedding Planning: 'We Might Just Go Do It This Weekend'

Kristen Stewart isn't particularly interested in the whole wedding planning process. The 31-year-old Spencer star appeared on Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and was asked about wedding plans with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

"I want to have a big party or something. I'm so un-ceremonial. I think we might just go do it this weekend or something and then just hang out with everyone afterwards," Stewart teased as the crowd cheered. "I just want to do it. I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner, basically."

Stewart and Meyer got engaged last November after two years together.

She recently told ET's Matt Cohen that though she's not necessarily into wedding traditions, she does have her outfit picked out and is keeping the details a secret.

"You're supposed to, I mean, I guess traditionally speaking and in this case, I mean, who knows how many ... I don't even know detail-wise, I don't know how many traditions we're going to follow," she told ET. "But I know what I’m gonna wear, and I can't tell you. Like, the whole thing, we kind of have to do the surprise thing."