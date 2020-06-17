Kristen Wiig Welcomed Twins With Fiance Avi Rothman

Surprise -- Kristen Wiig is a mom!

The former Saturday Night Live star has become a mother of two after welcoming twins with fiancé Avi Rothman, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Wiig's rep for comment.

Wiig and Rothman had their babies via surrogate earlier this year, per Us Weekly who was first to report the news.

Speculation that Wiig might be expecting first started in May, as she shared a Mother's Day message to her mom on Saturday Night Live: At Home.

"I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself. Things like breast-feeding," Wiig said, before lifting up a plate of chicken breasts. "Babies love that chicken, she would always say that."

Wiig continued, "I do want to thank my mom, and all the moms out there, who have been helping us get through this and who have been there, and who are watching over us. We thank you so much. Happy Mother's Day. Thank you, moms."

Wiig and Rothman got engaged last year, after three years of dating. See more on the star in the video below.