Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Sell Nashville House Where He'd Been Living at Post-Split

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have sold one of their houses in Nashville, Tennessee, ET exclusively confirms. The former couple listed the seven-bedroom house, which was a second residence for them, two years ago prior to their split.

At the time when it first went on the market, the asking price was $7.9 million. The Mediterranean-influenced villa ended up selling at the beginning of July for $3.7 million, 34 percent below the most recent asking price of $4.95 million. Click HERE to view images of the home.

A source previously told ET that this is not the home that Cavallari and Cutler were living in with their family, but the former NFL pro had been residing there since their breakup.

Cavallari also moved into a new place following their split, and referenced her "new house" in a Father's Day post honoring Cutler, who is the father of her three children.

“Happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay," she wrote at the time. "We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how.”

Cavallari is also getting back to work, sharing a photo of herself in a yellow scoop-neck dress on Tuesday. "Back on set," she captioned the pic.

A source tells ET that Cavallari is in Los Angeles shooting a pilot with a limited, physically-distanced crew for a potential new series with E! that will not be a docu-series.

The 33-year-old reality star and jewelry designer previously ended her E! series, Very Cavallari, following her split from Cutler earlier this year. She also previously told ET that she had planned to appear on The Hills: New Beginnings, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Cassie DiLaura.