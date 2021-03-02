Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Exchange Flirty Valentine's Day Plans

Kristin Cavallari is letting her new boyfriend, Jeff Dye, in on her Valentine's Day wish list. The 34-year-old reality star promoted her jewelry line, Uncommon James, in an Instagram Story where she listed some of what she'd like to see on the romantic holiday.

"Dear J," she started the post.

Cavallari then told the 37-year-old comedian he could skip the chocolate this year and that instead she wanted "tequila" and "a beach" and the "Secret Rose candle" from her Uncommon James brand.

Dye got in on the fun, sharing his own post. Calling Cavallari "K," he told her she could "skip the distance" adding that he wanted "drinks, dancing and you from Uncommon James."

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Stories

Jeff Dye/Instagram Story

Cavallari announced her divorce from football star Jay Cutler last April. She and Dye were first linked in October and things have heated up between the pair since.

"Initially Kristin wasn’t looking for a full-on relationship, but things have definitely progressed between them," a source previously told ET of the couple. "They share the same sense of dry humor and are now making more plans [to see each other]."

In December, the pair took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together, where they packed on the PDA.

"He’s been making a big effort to take things to the next level and get more serious," the source added of Dye. "Kristin is always laughing with Jeff and it’s easy and fun for her. She’s able to be herself and carefree with him after all the stress from her divorce. Their relationship is definitely heating up."