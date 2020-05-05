Kristin Cavallari Jokingly Told Fan to Not Get Married 2 Months Before Jay Cutler Split

Is this proof that Kristin Cavallari was ready to end her marriage with Jay Cutler?

The Very Cavallari star and the 37-year-old quarterback split at the end of last month after 10 years together. However, recently released video shows that the 33-year-old reality star may have been thinking about calling it quits with her husband prior to that. While doing a meet and greet with fans in Chicago at her Uncommon James store in February, a fan who had just gotten engaged asks Cavallari and Cutler, who is sitting next to her, for marriage advice.

"Don't do it," jokes Cavallari in the video posted by TMZ. All the fans and the couple are then seen laughing.

Though, two months later, the pair announced that they were divorcing with a joint statement, noting that they still had "nothing but love and respect for one another." However, shortly after the news, a source told ET that their split was becoming no longer amicable. The source said Cutler was upset over Cavallari filing for primary physical custody over their three children. And in court documents obtained by ET, Cavallari -- who accused Cutler of "marital misconduct" in her divorce filing -- claimed that the former NFL star was trying to control their marital assets and was preventing her from buying her own home.

Meanwhile, another source told ET this week that the two want to work things out amicably for the sake of their children.

"Jay and Kristin are doing better as the couple has hammered out temporary custody for the time being and Kristin was able to buy the house she wanted in Nashville, not too far from their current house," the source said. "At the end of the day, Kristin and Jay want to make everything work for their children and they're still deciding what that looks like but know they need to remain a solid front."

On Monday, the two reached a permanent parenting plan and Cavallari was permitted to buy a new home in Franklin, Tennessee.

