Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Working On' Removing Cutler from Her Name Amid Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is making a legal change to her name amid divorce from Jay Cutler. During a video interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the 33-year-old reality star revealed she plans to remove Cutler from her legal name following her breakup.

"Now Kristin, I just want you to know that your name on the Zoom should be changed," Seacrest pointed out to Cavallari during their chat on Wednesday. "It says Kristin Cutler on my screen."

"Oh my God, I didn't even notice that! Wow!" Cavallari exclaimed, before sharing that she's "technically" still a Cutler.

"Working on that. I'm literally going to take a note right now to change it," she said. "You're the first person that's said that! Thank you for pointing that out! Appreciate it."

Cavallari and Cutler announced their split in April after 10 years together. They share three kids, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Cavallari earlier this month, and the cookbook author and reality star said she's "excited about the next chapter."

"I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I'm really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good. That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well," she said. "I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."

Despite considering divorce for two years, Cavallari told ET that it still wasn't "an easy decision."

"It was the hardest decision that I have ever made," she admitted. "My mom [Judith Spies Eifrig] used to say, 'You'll know when it's time.' I feel like that was true. I knew. And that's that."

"It just didn't work. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a kid, but we tried," Cavallari added. "We tried everything, and Jay and I had so much love for each other. No one could ever take that away from us. But at the end of the day, we weren't happy."

When it came down to it, Cavallari felt that "life is too short" to be anything less than happy.

"I want my kids to see me happy," she said. "I think that's important."