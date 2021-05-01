Kristin Cavallari Talks Co-Parenting With Jay Cutler: 'It Has Its Challenges for Sure'

Kristin Cavallari is getting real about raising her kids with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

Cavallari and Cutler announced they were getting divorced in April 2020 after 10 years together. The two share three kids together -- Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5. In a new interview with Mr. Warburton magazine, the 34-year-old reality star opened up about co-parenting with her ex.

"It has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning when everything is so fresh still," she says. "But we're just navigating it the best way we know how."

Cavallari said that no matter what, she refuses to talk badly about the former NFL quarterback in front of their children -- which is something she learned from her own divorced parents growing up.

"Never put the kids in the middle of it. No matter how mad you are at your ex-spouse. One thing that my mom did was she never said anything bad about my dad," she shares. "Now that I'm older, I really respect that. I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front. He's their father. That's important and they need to see that from me."

The former Laguna Beach star also talked about her big return to The Hills: New Beginnings this season and why she declined an offer to become a regular castmate.

"I loved filming and seeing everybody — it was like no time had passed," she says of reuniting with the cast, which includes Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge. "Even though I come from that world and I started at 17, there's an element of stress that comes with people judging your life. I wouldn't go back to The Hills as a regular because I'm really enjoying my life right now and I don't want my life all over TV. I have a really solid balance between work and life, and I don't want to rock that boat."

Cavallari says she's currently in a great place in her life.

"I just want to enjoy life right now," she says of not taking on too many projects. "I really love where everything is at with [my fashion line] Uncommon James and my kids. I'm feeling really at peace and really happy right now."

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with Jenner about the new season of The Hills: New Beginnings, and he admitted he had some chemistry with Cavallari. The two are both currently single after his split from Kaitlynn Carter in 2019 after five years together.

"I mean, Kristin and I, we have a past," Jenner noted. "Kristin and I have dated in the past. It was always going to have chemistry between Kristin and I. I love Kristin, she's great. You know, we get along, and she's a lot of fun, for sure."

According to Pratt, there was more than just a little chemistry between Cavallari and Jenner.

"I think if we had Kristin for, like, a month then, you know... some serious romances would've gone down," he shared. "[Brody] said they were about to start making out on the rocks on the beach. I was like, 'What?' And so this was off camera, serious, and I was like, 'Maybe she should stay longer.'"

