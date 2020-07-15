Kristin Chenoweth Has a ‘Big Cry’ Talking About 'Glee' Co-Star Naya Rivera's Death

Kristin Chenoweth was candid about her emotions in a recent Instagram Story. The 51-year-old actress shared several tearful videos on Monday, talking about her time working with the late Naya Rivera on Glee.

"A long time ago I was invited to be a guest star on a show called Glee. I had the honor of meeting all my babies, those kids who still make me proud," Chenoweth, who played troubled performer April Rhodes on the musical comedy, shares. "I want them to know I still love them and I'm proud of them."

She goes on to reference the recent tragic death of Rivera, who died at age 33 in a drowning accident on Lake Piru in California after she went missing last week. She was on the lake with her 4-year-old son, Josey, who was found alone in the boat.

"And with Naya gone, I know how that hurts them. She was such a sweet, sweet child," Chenoweth says of Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on Glee.

Chenoweth previously shared one of Rivera's photos of herself holding her young son as a tribute to the late actress.

"To see her sitting with her baby really just gets me," the tearful performer adds in her Instagram Story.

Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you. pic.twitter.com/CFNmwgtSva — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 13, 2020

It's been a difficult time of loss for Chenoweth, who shared that her "longest and oldest friend" died earlier this year.

"My friend, John Sawyer, passed away on Mother's Day," she says. "And I thought maybe John was up in heaven with her preparing the way. Anyway, I just want to tell you all not to lose hope, it's going to be OK. And if you need to have a big cry like I'm doing right now, then do it."

Kristin Chenoweth shares emotional tribute to Naya Rivera. 🙏pic.twitter.com/1opDZdcgw6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 15, 2020

