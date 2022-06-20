Kurt Russell's Reaction to Kate Hudson's Father's Day Tribute Will Melt Your Heart

Kate Hudson's Father's Day tribute moved Kurt Russell to tears. In honor of the holiday, the 43-year-old actress shared a throwback pic of herself and her mom, Goldie Hawn's, longtime boyfriend. Goldie, who has been with Kurt for nearly four decades, shares Kate and her brother, Oliver Hudson, with her ex-husband, Bill Hudson.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!" Kate captioned the photo of herself resting her head on Kurt's chest. "Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."

Goldie commented on Kate's post, telling her, "Honey this picture speaks volumes," and adding red heart emojis.

In a second comment, Goldie revealed Kurt's reaction to Kate's post and pic, as the 71-year-old actor does not have social media accounts of his own.

"Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow…it’s a killer," Kurt said. "Lotta water under the bridge…it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa."

In a January 2021 interview with Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Kate opened up about her estrangement from Bill and the influence Kurt had on her life.

"I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad," she said. "I think people sometimes just need to hear that they're not alone."

Oliver feels similarly, telling ET back in May about the great advice Kurt once gave him.

"When I was on my 24th birthday, I was sort of struggling as an actor trying to figure it out," he recalled. "Kate is a movie star, my parents are stars, I felt like a black sheep of sorts. I put that on myself. And [Kurt] said, 'Look, Oliver, you have to stop caring. Don't give a s**t what people think, how you look, all the stuff, you just do you.' It's not an easy task, but I think that's the best advice because it frees you up."