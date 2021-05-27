'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Worries Kim Is 'Struggling With Her Relationship'

Khloe Kardashian is expressing her concern over Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West.

In the promo for next week's episodeof Keeping Up With the Kardashians,the family takes their last trip together for the final season of the show. The sneak peek shows Khloe getting candid about her feelings about her sister's relationship.

"Kim has been struggling with her relationship," Khloe tells cameras in the preview.

"You can always talk to me about whatever," Khloe tells Kim, who replies, "There's like, honestly nothing to talk about. I just roll with it."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage in February. A source previously told ET that Kim wouldn't shy away from addressing her highly publicized marriage issues with Kanye on the final season.

In an episode earlier this month, Kim shared what Kanye told her about her and her family's decision to end KUWTK after its 20th season.

"I mean, he's like, 'Whatever makes you happy,' you know?" she told her friend, publicist Simon Huck, over the phone.

Meanwhile on Thursday's episode of KUWTK, the rapper made his first appearance in the final season, helping Kim with an incredible gift to her mother, Kris Jenner, for her 65th birthday in November.

For her mom's birthday, Kim and a stylist created 65 new looks for Kris, buying designer pieces and getting them custom tailored to her mom's measurements. Kanye helped to present the gift in their home, rearranging the different looks and the mannequins.

The episode also included Kim looking for a sign that she should continue working towards being a lawyer after failing the baby bar. Then Kanye gifts her the hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, while she's on a birthday trip with friends and family. Kanye, however, was not there when she got her gift.

"We all got such chills, we were shaking, sobbing. It's the kind of gift you can't really explain. It was so real and so emotional and so lifelike. It was such a trip," Kim says. "And hearing my dad talk to me about law school and my journey was so the sign that I needed to really want to continue my journey. Even though it's a hologram, it was just this metaphor for him watching over my life and seeing it all. After seeing it, it was really clear to me that this is what I want to do."

