Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Aren't 'Interested in Dating Others,' and Kylie Wants More Kids, Says Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are spending a lot of time together. A source tells ET that the pair, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, still "act like they’re an item because Kylie, Travis and Stormi are relatively inseparable for the most part."

Jenner, 23, and Scott, 28, began dating in 2017 and have been in an on-again, off-again relationship ever since.

"They are doing a great job co-parenting together with little to no drama," the source says. "Neither of them are interested in dating others at this time."

Meanwhile, the source says that "Kylie is a very hands-on mom and wants the world for Stormi."

"She does everything she can to show Stormi that she can be whoever she wants and accomplish anything that she sets her mind to -- the sky is the limit."

The source also notes that the makeup mogul "absolutely wants more children one day and wants to provide Stormi with brothers and sisters of her own."

The news comes after Jenner and Scott went all out for their daughter's third birthday, celebrating with colorful balloons, a princess castle, a candy shop, bubbles, a blowup slide and more.

