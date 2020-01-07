Kylie Jenner Debuts Yet Another New Hair Color and Her Sisters Are Obsessed

Kylie Jenner is embracing the recent Kardashian-Jenner trend of trying out new hair colors. The 22-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off yet another new 'do after going both blonde and pink in recent weeks.

In the photo and video, the mother of 2-year-old Stormi Webster is rocking milk chocolate brown locks, which are down and glamorously curled. She paired the look with a racy blush-colored corset, holding onto her assets while posing.

Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, revealed the reality star had actually dyed her hair versus wearing one of her signature wigs.

"Colored Kylies hair light chocolate brown 🍫 who’s in to it?" Appleton wrote on Instagram. "Beautiful Styling by @jesushair And @makeupbyariel."

Kylie's older sisters were loving the look, taking to the comments section of Kylie's post to praise the new shade.

"Damnnnnnn I am LOVING this hair color," Kim Kardashian West wrote.

Khloe Kardashian added, "This is your hair color. I literally just fainted!!!!! Gagged! Dead! All of that!!!"

Momager Kris Jenner also wrote, "GORGEOUS!!!" with several heart emojis.

Kylie appeared to be rocking the new look for a photo shoot, sharing several videos and pics of herself with her glam team with fans on her Instagram Stories. She also wore a variety of colored contacts, captioning one Boomerang of herself with blue eyes, "I look like Stas," referencing her pal, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

Appleton also recently dyed Kim's hair cherry red, while Khloe went brunette ahead of her 36th birthday celebrations. For more on the new 'dos, watch the clip below: