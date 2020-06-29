Kylie Jenner Declares She’s ‘Cutting Off These Quarantine Pounds’ While Sharing Throwback Bikini Video

Kylie Jenner is missing her pre-quarantine body. The 22-year-old reality star and makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a throwback mirror video of herself in a Frankies Bikinis two-piece from January, writing with laughing and heart faced emojis, "OK, cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow."

In the clip, the mother of 2-year-old Stormi Webster shows off her hourglass figure in a snakeskin bikini, zooming in on her assets.

It was a weekend of partying and indulgence for Kylie and her famous family. The Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday with a blowout bash at Kylie's house.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars treated themselves to a display of sweets in addition to some over-the-top decor, which included a giant inflatable slide with Khloe's head on top.

The family has been spending more time together amid quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic. They've also continued filming their E! reality series throughout isolation.

Any unwanted quarantine pounds have not stopped Kylie from sharing lots of sultry selfies while home. Last week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder went blonde and celebrated with some racy bra pics.

