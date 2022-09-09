Kylie Jenner Drops a Hint About 7-Month-Old Son's Name

When it comes to her son's name, leave it to Kylie Jenner to keep it kryptic.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, the reality star cleared up a few things about where she and Travis Scott stand on naming their 7-month-old baby boy. Back in March -- a month after revealing their second child was named Wolf -- Kylie told fans the parents "didn't feel like it was him." Well, more than half a year after his birth, the mom of two confirmed his name legally remains Wolf -- even on his passport.

"We haven’t officially, legally changed the name," she said. But the name Wolf is not staying. Kylie reiterated, "That isn’t gonna be his name." So, what is his name?

"We don’t call him Wolf," she added. "We’re just not ready to share yet."

And apparently Travis is still trying out other name options. "One day," Kylie said, "he'll be like, 'Ooh, this name's kind of cool' and change it again."

Options aside, the makeup mogul confirmed they have honed in on one name... and it's not an animal. As Corden quipped, "There's a huge exclusive."

As she told ET in April, "We have some strong options, but we haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially changed it, I want to make sure."