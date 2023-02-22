Kylie Jenner Reveals Kim Kardashian as Favorite Sister After Being 'Very Connected' Following Breakups

Kylie Jenner has a favorite sister -- at least for now.

Kylie has four sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, and when asked who her favorite was, the 27-year-old beauty mogul had an answer.

The youngest Kar-Jenner is the cover star for Vanity Fair Italy’s latest issue, where she opened up about recently connecting with her older sister, Kim.

"[My favorite] changes over time. Right now it’s Kim. Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately," Kylie says.

In January, a source told ET that Kylie and Travis' lifestyle differences contributed to the break, saying, “With two kids, Kylie doesn't go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends. The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent."

Meanwhile, back in August, Kim and Pete called it quits after nine months together. At the time, a source told ET, "Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out. Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well."

Kylie and Travis were first linked in 2017. After a brief split in 2019, they rekindled things in 2020 and had been together since. They welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in 2018, and their son, Aire, last year.

Kylie also opened up to Vanity Fair Italy about which sister she has the least in common with. "Kendall. Without a doubt Kendall," she says. "You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us."

On a more serious note, the lip kit creator shared what she's learned from her older sisters and where she sees herself in 10 years.

"Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial; Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient," Kylie says.

“Oh my God, 10 years. My daughter will be 15, my son 12. And I will be older. I'm expanding my horizons and for sure my plans don’t end here. I will go further—and soon, you will see," she adds. "Maybe I will want to have more children. I would certainly like to grow as a person and devote myself more to charitable endeavors—it is important to give back some of the good fortune you receive.”