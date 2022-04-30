Kylie Jenner Says She Gained 60 Pounds Again During Recent Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the weight she gained during her pregnancy with baby No. 2 and what she's doing to get back to her old self.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram and shared a picture on her Story showing her on a treadmill. The black and white photo also featured overlay text that read, "gained 60lbs again this pregnancy. down 40lbs just trying to be healthy and patient."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and rapper Travis Scott welcomed baby boy on Feb. 2. Since the baby's arrival, Jenner's been open about the challenges she's faced, such as postpartum. In video she posted back in March, the reality star said it hadn't been easy, and that it was okay to not be okay.

"I just want to say to my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy," said Jenner at the time when she was six weeks postpartum. "It's not been easy. It's very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

Fast forward to now, Jenner has revealed she's shed almost all the baby weight by opting for her "favorite combo" of workouts -- walking and Pilates.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Kylie also took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to wish Scott a happy birthday. He turned 31 on Saturday. She posted a touching tribute with a photo in which she embraces him. She captioned it, "Happy birthday my love my best friend the most special person and father to our babies." Kylie and Scott also share 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The birthday shoutout comes a week before the "Goosebumps" rapper hits the road for his first public performance since the Astroworld tragedy. He's scheduled to appear in Miami next weekend at the nightclub E11even as the city welcomes Formula One for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

After that performance, Scott's set to headline the South America leg of the Primavera Sound Festival in Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The festival kicks off June 2 in Barcelona and ends Nov. 13.