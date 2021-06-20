Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up to Travis Scott In Sweet Father's Day Post

This happy family couldn't be cuter! Kylie Jenner is celebrating Father's Day with a heartwarming tribute to Travis Scott.

Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable snapshot of herself, Scott and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

"Happy father’s day @travisscott 🤍 one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are," Jenner wrote. "We are so blessed to have you .. 🤍"

In the endearing photo -- which appears to have been snapped while the family were sight-seeing on a luxury boat -- the ASTROWORLD artist and the cosmetics mogul cuddle close and seem to be about to kiss while their little girl looks out at the idyllic scenery.

The sweet post comes a few days after the trio made a red carpet appearance at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City last Tuesday, where Scott was honored.

During his speech, Scott praised his lady love and their little girl, sharing, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

Stormi's appearance on the red carpet with her parents was the first one since the premiere of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly at in Santa Monica in August 2019.

Just last month, a source told ET that Jenner and Scott are "trying to make things work."

"Travis really respects Kylie and worships the ground she walks on. She means a lot to him. He loves that Kylie is such a boss and how great of a mom she is," the source said. "Kylie loves that Travis is so creative and that he makes a big effort to be involved in Stormi's life."

Check out the video below to hear more about the picture-perfect family.