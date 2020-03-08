Kylie Jenner Sports Racy Latex Look for 'Vogue Hong Kong' Cover

Kylie Jenner is looking fierce on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong. The 22-year-old makeup mogul covers the magazine's August 2020 issue, rocking a low-cut burgundy latex dress by Yves Saint Laurent, which she paired with black thigh-high boots.

Jenner posted the cover on her Instagram, writing, "Vogue babyyy. thank you @voguehongkong for this cover. 📸 @gregswalesart."

Aside from the cover, Jenner shared a video from the photo shoot by photographer Greg Swales, as well as another photo of herself in a skintight red dress.

Jenner's sisters clearly approved of her high-fashion cover, which included a chunky chain necklace and her signature nude makeup look. Kim Kardashian West commented, "Just stunning!," while Khloe commented, "Queen!!!"

Meanwhile, Vogue Hong Kong praised their cover star in their own Instagram post.

"At the age of just 22, her beauty brand #KylieCosmetics has achieved far reaching success, and she is also active in charitable causes including funding surgeries for children with cleft lips and palate through Smile Train," the post reads.

This isn't Jenner's first Vogue cover this year. In June, she and her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, adorably covered Vogue Czechoslovakia together. The photo was taken at their Los Angeles home via iPhoneWatch by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli. Watch the video below for more: