Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Stormi Webster is officially on big sister duty! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second child together.

The 24-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news, along with a black-and-white snapshot of Stormi holding her sibling's tiny hand.

"💙 2/2/22," Kylie captioned the heartwarming photo.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

News of Kylie's second pregnancy broke in August with a source telling ET that the makeup mogul "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."

In September, Kylie confirmed the happy news on Instagram alongside a sweet video that began with an image of a positive pregnancy test. The clip then showed Kylie, Travis and their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, heading to a doctor's appointment, and then panned to footage of the toddler handing Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, an envelope with ultrasound images. Kylie's famous family shared their excitement for the new baby in the comments section of her post.

"Crying!!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote at the time, adding three red heart emojis. "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney Kardashian added.

While Kylie's relationship with the 30-year-old rapper has been on and off over the years, a source told ET in August that the two were "in a great place" ahead of the birth of baby No. 2.

"Kylie and Travis have always wanted to give Stormi a sibling and having another child was always part of their plan," the source said at the time. "Kylie absolutely loves being a mom and is so excited to be a new mom again. Kylie is a super hands-on mom and is always laughing and smiling with Stormi."

"Travis loves spoiling Stormi," the source added. "They both plan on doing the same with their new little one. The whole family is thrilled."

Ahead of the new year, Kylie shared a picture of her bare baby bump.

"As 2022 is approaching I've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤"