Kyra Sedgwick Tells Hilarious Story About How She Pressed Tom Cruise's Panic Button at A-List Party

Kyra Sedgwick shouldn't expect to get invited to any of Tom Cruise's future parties. The 55-year-old actress shared a wild story on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show about a glamorous party she attended around 30 years ago at the Mission Impossible star's house.

At the time, Sedgwick had already starred in the 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July with Cruise and her husband, Kevin Bacon, had just filmed the 1992 classic A Few Good Men with him.

"I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner," Sedgwick shared of herself and Bacon. "We got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, because she was in [A Few Good Men]. Rob Reiner was there, it was a flow, and Nicole [Kidman] was there. It was one of those nights that I often don’t get invited to."

The Call Your Mother actress then recalled how a little snooping around the A-lister's mansion led to a big faux pas.

"There was this, like, fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle," she said. "I was like, ‘Oh what is that little button? So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous."

She then interrupted Cruise mid-conversation to tell him what she'd done.

"He goes, ‘That’s the panic button,’" she recalled. "And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom…. I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something. I didn’t get invited back."