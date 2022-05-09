L Morgan Lee Becomes First Transgender Performer Nominated for a Tony Award

L Morgan Lee just made history by becoming the first openly transgender person to be nominated in an acting category in the 75-year history of the Tony Awards. Lee was recognized in the Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical category for her role as Thought 1 in A Strange Loop.

Michael R. Jackson’s groundbreaking and timely musical about a queer Black man trying to write a musical about his life, meanwhile, earned 11 total nominations, making it the most recognized production of the 2021-2022 Broadway season at the 75th annual Tony Awards.

In addition to Lee’s nomination, A Strange Loop is up for Best Musical and earned other acting nods for performers Jaquel Spivey and John-Andrew Morrison.

Marc J Franklin

“I can't stop crying,” Lee posted to Twitter after the news of her nomination was announced Monday morning.

“YAS YAS YAS! Congratulations to L Morgan Lee on her Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical!” A Strange Loop’s official Twitter account wrote.

I can't stop crying. — L Morgan Lee (@lmorgan_lee) May 9, 2022

The 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be handed out live at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12, during a four-hour television event, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ before continuing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.