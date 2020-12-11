Lady A Drops From CMA Awards After Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lady A will no longer be appearing at the 2020 CMA Awards. The band -- who was supposed to perform with Darius Rucker -- announced just hours before the show kicked off that they could no longer attend, as one of their immediate family members had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Taking a look back at last year’s CMA Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family! Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week," Lady A wrote on Instagram.

"So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight. We’re bummed that we won’t be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage!" the band continued. "We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there 💛💛 ⁣⁣📷: @katiekauss 2019 CMA Awards."

Lady A's Charles Kelley actually stepped in for Lee Brice at the awards show, to sing a duet, "I Hope You’re Happy Now", with Carly Pearce. Brice tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

"Lee is doing good. He doesn't have any symptoms so that's great. So he's doing well and quarantining," Pearce told ET ahead of the awards ceremony. "I found out [Monday] and it was obviously a disappointment just because we've had so much to celebrate with this song. We finally felt like we were going to be able to do it [Wednesday]. But it's OK because things happen and I'm glad that he's OK."

The 54th Annual CMA Awards are airing live on ABC.