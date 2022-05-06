Lady Gaga Releases Music Video for Emotional 'Top Gun: Maverick' Ballad 'Hold My Hand'

Lady Gaga fans, rejoice! The "Poker Face" singer has just dropped the music video for her Top Gun: Maverick ballad, "Hold My Hand," and -- grab those tissues because -- it's a tearjerker!

The 36-year-old singer's music video features scenes from the upcoming film as well as emotional scenes from the original 1986 flick. Gaga, at first, sits under one of the iconic planes featured in the film and pours her heart out as flash scenes show Tom Cruise -- aka Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell -- reminisces about his late friend, Nick Bradshaw, better known as "Goose." The music video was directed by the film's director, Joseph Kosinski.

The release comes just days after Gaga teased the song on her social media. She explained that the track is a "love letter to the world."

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in," she explained in her caption to the post announcing the collaboration. "I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes."

Gaga worked on the single with music producers BloodPop and Benjamin Rice. She thanked them in her caption as well as Cruise, Kosinski and the film's music composer, Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.

"It's been a beautiful experience working with them," she added. "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3."

Gaga's collaboration with the film has turned into a mutual admiration society of sorts. Last weekend, Cruise attended her show, and the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of them together backstage sharing a kiss.

At the red carpet premiere earlier this week, Cruise told ET's Nischelle Turner that Lady Gaga's track is the "heartbeat" of the film.

The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters May 27.