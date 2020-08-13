Lady Gaga to Perform During 2020 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga is bringing her talents to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards! The 34-year-old singer broke the news to her Instagram followers on Thursday. This will be Gaga's first time performing at the VMAs since 2013.

"I’ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it’s finally time to take off for the first live performance 🛸 Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30! ⚔️💓," she wrote on Instagram.

On top of her highly anticipated return to the awards show, Gaga is tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations this year. They both have nine noms each, and are also nominated for Video of the Year for their catchy collab, "Rain On Me."

Gaga will join previously announced performers including BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO for the big event.

Set to be hosted by Keke Palmer, this year's show was initially slated to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but those plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the show will be held at several outdoor locations.

"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," MTV and Barclays Center spokespeople previously told ET in a statement. "In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event."

"The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021," the statement added. "MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

Fans can vote across 15 gender-neutral categories at VMA.MTV.com until Aug. 23, with voting for Best New Artist continuing into the show on Aug. 30.

This year's Video Music Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 30 on MTV.