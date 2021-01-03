Lady Gaga's Dog Walker, Ryan Fischer, Posts About Being Shot During Dognapping

Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is speaking out for the first time since the scary shooting that took place last week. The incident, which occurred outside of Fischer's Los Angeles home, involved Fischer being shot while walking Gaga's three dogs -- Gustav, Koji and Asia. Gustav and Koji were taken at the site, but Asia managed to escape.

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," Fischer captioned a photo of himself in a hospital bed. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

Fischer added that he is "still in recovery" from what he described as "a very close call with death."

He noted that he plans to say more about his experience later, but that he's relieved that Gustav and Koji have been returned safely to the singer.

"I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice," he wrote. "To my family at Haüs and @ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it!"

He went on to praise the GRAMMY winner, who has had to watch the ordeal play out while in Italy preparing to film the movie Gucci.

"You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family," he said. "But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."

Fischer concluded his post by saying he was looking forward to being with Gaga's dogs in the future, writing, "A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav."

Over the weekend, the singer's rep confirmed to ET that Gustav and Koji had been returned. It is unknown if the person inquired about the $500,000 reward money Gaga said she would give to the person who returned them.