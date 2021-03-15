Lady Gaga's Dognapping to be Featured on 'America's Most Wanted' (Exclusive)

America's Most Wanted is putting additional eyes on Lady Gaga's dognapping. ET has exclusively learned Monday's premiere of America's Most Wanted will solicit America's help in finding the shooter of Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer. The episode will also investigate the recent spree of violent dognappings happening from coast to coast.

Fischer was shot last month while walking Gaga's three French bulldogs -- Gustav, Koji and Asia -- in Los Angeles. Gustav and Koji were taken at the site, but Asia managed to escape. Fischer is recovering from his injuries, and the dogs have since been recovered and reunited with Gaga's team.

On America's Most Wanted, host Elizabeth Vargas will show viewers surveillance footage and provide tips on what to look out for when looking for these dangerous fugitives, with the show’s goal having always been solving crimes with America’s help.

Gaga offered a reward of $500,000 for the safe return of her dogs. It is unknown whether the person who returned her dogs received the reward.

While speaking with ET before the dogs' return, Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, said he was praying "that the dogs are safe and that they don't experience any harm, and we thank God that Ryan is going to be OK. We hope that we get through this and everyone can put this behind them."

"It's unfortunate that these guys are down on their luck and they needed money, but to shoot someone for dogs is really a disgusting act," he added. "The entire family is keeping in touch."

Gaga, meanwhile, called Fischer a "hero." See more in the video below.

America's Most Wanted premieres Monday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.