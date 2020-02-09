Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is pregnant! The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé, producer Randall Emmett, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on their podcast, Give Them Lala ... with Randall.

"I'm, like, shaking right now because I can't believe that it's, like, a real-life thing," Kent says before getting visibly emotional. "I cry about everything but today it's very much happy tears."

"For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant," she reveals as they cheer and Emmett shouts, "Lala Kent, soon to be mother!"

"I am and I'm, like, so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly," she adds. Emmett is already father to two daughters, 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee, whom he shares with his ex-wife, You star Ambyr Childers.

The reality star and producer have been dating since 2017 and got engaged in September 2018.

ET spoke with the couple last month, where they shared that they were trying to get pregnant during quarantine. Kent even revealed that Megan Fox -- who stars in Emmett's upcoming movie -- even offered to be her doula whenever she got pregnant.

In February, the pair also talked to ET about expanding their family, though they had yet to agree on the number of kids they'd like to have together; Emmett wants one, while Kent wants two.

"I say two because I keep thinking about when we have Christmas," Kent told ET. "OK, I can picture it, we have my stepbabies, his girls, and then they get to go off to their mom's house together and then our kid will be like, 'This sucks, just me and my mom and dad?' How horrible!"

She also touched on the Vanderpump Rules "pregnancy pact." She, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder all plan to get pregnant within a few years of each other, so that their kids can all grow up together. Schroeder is currently pregnant with her first child.

"We all have families that live somewhere different, so, to us, if we have babies together, they'll be like cousins," Kent explained. "They'll all be in the same age group and we can celebrate birthdays together. So, I know it sounds corny and like a Lifetime movie, but that's what we're doing, because this one over here [Randall] is, like, 'We can wait a couple of years, like, you're young,' but you're not, so let's get it poppin'."

