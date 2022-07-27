Lamar Odom Reacts to News of Khloe Kardashian Having Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom recently reacted to the news that ex-wife Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson, via surrogate.

While speaking with a photographer on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Odom asked if Kardashian and Thompson are "going to be together" moving forward, and made allusions to his cheating scandals, in a video posted by Page Six.

With regards to Kardashian's pregnancy news, Odom said with a laugh, "They're going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that."

Odom has clashed with Thompson in the past over their past romances with Kardashian. The NBA pro and the reality star were married from 2009 to 2016, when their divorce was finalized several years after their split in 2013.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first child, True, in April 2018. Their relationship was marred by several infidelity scandals involving Thompson with other woman. The pair broke up for the last time last December, but news that they were expecting a second child via surrogate broke earlier this month.

Last week, a source gave ET an update on where the former couple stands as they await the arrival of their second child together.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Kardashian told ET, revealing that their decision to have another child together came before Thompson's paternity scandal broke in December 2021. In January, the basketball pro publicly announced that he fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols.

"Khloe and Tristan's relationship is strained, but tolerable enough at this point. Khloe and Tristan communicate and are on the same page in terms of doing things for True and not together as a couple," the source told ET. "They want to make sure that True has the best life possible while keeping her happy and away from any tension."

For more on the drama that's gone on between the pair, check out the video below.