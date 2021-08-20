Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Address Misconceptions About Their IVF Journey (Exclusive)

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are talking candidly about the ups and downs they've experienced on their four-year journey to becoming parents. The couple appeared on Tamron Hall, which airs on Monday, Aug. 23, and spoke about the challenging IVF process in this exclusive clip.

In June, 42-year-old Bass and 34-year-old Turchin announced that they're expecting twins via a surrogate. The happy news came after Bass revealed to ET last March that their surrogate had been eight weeks pregnant with a baby boy in fall 2019, but tragically lost the pregnancy to miscarriage. In this exclusive clip from their interview with Tamron Hall, they clear up some misconceptions about their journey.

"It was reported in the press incorrectly that we had gone through, like, nine IVF treatments. We never actually went through IVF, like, that many transfers, just to clear things up," Turchin explained. "We went through so many different egg donors, and we got almost to the point of doing the transfer, and then we had to find a new egg donor. So, that happened nine times of just trying to find the right egg donor after starting that journey with them."

The two acknowledged that it was hard getting their hopes up during the process, then things not working out. The miscarriage in 2019 was especially devastating.

"We're just there for each other, we're each other's best friends," Turchin said about him and Bass supporting one another through tough times. "We're always here for each other for anything, so, especially this moment, I remember getting the news and it was heartbreaking. We both cried and we both kind of just hugged each other and we just knew, you know what, this isn't going to be the end of our journey. Unfortunately, it's common to have miscarriages, even with IVF."

Bass also said they received plenty of support from friends who had gone through the same thing.

"Pretty much every single couple that we knew miscarried their very first time so that comforted us and, you know, it felt like we were part of a nice community," he said.

Tune in to Tamron Hall on Monday, Aug. 23, to watch Bass and Turchin's first televised interview since announcing they're expecting.