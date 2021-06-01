Lance Bass Expecting Twins With Husband Michael Turchin

Lance Bass is going to be a dad! On Tuesday, the 42-year-old *NSYNC star announced he and his husband, artist Michael Turchin, are expecting twins.

Bass and 24-year-old Turchin are expecting both a baby girl and a baby boy, and the twins are due in November, they shared with People. The couple, who has been married since 2014, opened up about their journey to becoming parents. Bass revealed to ET last March that his surrogate had been eight weeks pregnant with a baby boy in fall 2019, but tragically lost the pregnancy to miscarriage. It was his and Turchin's ninth round of IVF.

"When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about," Bass tells People. "Pretty much everyone we've known had bad luck at the beginning. The first time they tried it, it just did not work. And I feel like that is such a common thing. And it's great that we're able to talk about this because a lot of times I would believe that couples feel very alone in that situation. But to know that other people are going through the same exact thing, it's really comforting."

Bass also talked about what it means to be expecting kids with his husband.

"I grew up in this family unit where I dreamt of having a kid and having that dynamic," he shares. "And sometimes in your life you feel like, 'Okay, I'll never be able to have that. I'm not supposed to have that.' But now we're realizing, 'No, we do need that. We deserve that and we can have this.' And I love that our mentality is definitely changing in the community."

"There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye," he continues. "We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, 'Oh my gosh, we're going through that too.' Or like, 'Oh, now that's, hopefully, what we can do.' And give them a kind of a blueprint of how to do it. If you want to start that family, start that family. It's going to be incredible."

Prior to their announcement on Tuesday, Bass hinted at the news with an elaborate fake movie trailer on TikTok called "Two Buns in the Oven."

"Michael has to be on board with all my crazy ideas," Bass cracks. "I like doing things big."

Back in 2018, Bass told ET that he and Turchin were starting the process to have kids.

"It's something we're very excited about. I mean, the reason I wanted to get married to this guy is I know he'll be an amazing dad," he gushed of Turchin. "We've been putting it off for a long time, but this is the year that we're actually starting the process."