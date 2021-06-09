Lance Bass, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess and David Spade to Guest Host 'Bachelor in Paradise'

There will be some new faces on the beach during the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

"Chris is focused on the future; he's getting calls about new projects and looking ahead to what's next," a source tells ET.

Back in March, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment on behalf of The Bachelor franchise confirmed to ET that Harrison wouldn't be hosting the new season of The Bachelorette. Instead, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over as co-hosts for Katie Thurston's season, which kicked off on Monday.

The news came after Harrison announced that he would be taking a step back from the franchise after his controversial comments during a Feb. 9 interview with Rachel Lindsay. In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions, and encouraged people to offer her "grace." He later issued an apology, as did Kirkconnell.

During a virtual appearance on Good Morning America in mid-March, Harrison admitted to Michael Strahan that he "made a mistake."

"I am an imperfect man," the TV personality expressed. "I made a mistake and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to the progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise."

He also expressed that he hoped to return to the franchise, saying, "I plan to be back and I want to be back. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done and I am excited to be a part of that change."

See more on the franchise in the video below.