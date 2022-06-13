Lane Fernandez, Former 'Teen Mom' Star, Dies at 28, Three Weeks After His Wife Gives Birth

Lane Fernandez -- who appeared on MTV's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alongside ex Malorie Beaver -- has died. He was 28.

Lane's death comes three weeks after he and wife Kylee Rose Fernandez welcomed their first child together. Kylee announced the news in a heartbreaking post to Facebook on Monday.

"I’m so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us," Kylee wrote, alongside a series of snapshots showing Lane cradling their baby boy, Nolyn, whom they welcomed on May 22.

"I will forever miss you. It’s always been you💕 Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend. ❤️ I miss you more than anything baby," Kylee shared.

Lane also shares a young daughter, Emerson, with Beaver. The pair's efforts to co-parent their little girl played out during seasons 2 and 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Rachel Beaver, Malorie's sister and fellow Teen Mom star, shared a tribute to her Instagram story, posting a photo of Lane swimming in a pool with his daughter Emerson.

"I can't even begin to express the pain I feel right now," she wrote alongside the throwback pic. "Gone too soon … Rest easy Lane."

Rachel Beaver/Instagram

Lane's cause of death remains unknown at this time.