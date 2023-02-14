Larsa Pippen Calls Marcus Jordan Her 'Forever Valentine' in Sweet Instagram Post

Pippen posted the cute pic to Instagram on Tuesday, showing herself and Jordan standing together barefoot on the beach, with his arm wrapped around her shoulder.

Pippen captioned the sweet snapshot, "My forever Valentine ❤️"

For his part, Jordan commemorated the romantic holiday with a post of his own, sharing a photo of Pippen holding two large bouquets of flowers, one in each arm.

"Three words, 8 letters💖✨🌹Happy Valentines Day, Babe❤️‍🔥," Jordan captioned the post.

Larsa finalized her divorce from Scottie Pippen -- who previously played on the Chicago Bulls with Marcus' dad, Michael Jordan -- in December 2021. The parents of four first separated in 2016 after 19 years of marriage.

Romance rumors between Larsa and Marcus first circulated in September 2022, when they were spotted out to eat in Miami.

"Larsa and Marcus Jordan are casually hanging out," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "The two have a lot of the same friends in common so they have been around one another a lot and enjoy hanging out."

"They are having fun together," the source added. "Larsa’s divorce from Scottie was finalized at the beginning of this year and she’s enjoying that freedom."

The pair first confirmed their romance on Instagram with some romantic snapshots last month.