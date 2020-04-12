Larsa Pippen Posts Message About Not Judging Her Amid Malik Beasley Drama

Larsa Pippen is continuing to post cryptic messages after she was spotted holding hands with married NBA star Malik Beasley at a mall in Miami, Florida, late last month.

On Thursday, E! News reported that 24-year-old Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, filed for divorce the very same day she saw the photos of him with 46-year-old Pippen. In an Instagram Story post, the model appeared to be blindsided by the photos.

"Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all," Yao, who shares a 1-year-old son with Beasley, wrote on Tuesday.

Pippen took to her own Instagram Story on Wednesday to write, "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar," and she was back at it on Friday with another pointed message.

"Don't judge me until you know me," she posted. "Don't underestimate me until you challenge me. And don't talk about me until you've talked to me."

Meanwhile, amid all the drama, Beasley appears to be focused on his career. On Thursday, he shared pictures of himself working hard at practice.

Interestingly enough, just one week prior to Beasley and Pippen's Miami outing, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard left a flirty comment on a post on her Instagram, reading, "I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen."

It's been an eventful past few months for Pippen, who made headlines in November for candidly discussing the end of her longtime friendship with the Kardashians, which she blamed on Kim Kardashian West's husband, Kanye West.

"[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking I don't even know what," she said during her appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. "I don't even know. He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that."

She also revealed she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian, and vehemently denied ever hitting on Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott.

"I feel like I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him. That never happened," she said. "So, then they were like, 'Kanye says she's this and then she was hitting on Travis.' By the way, that never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. Was he delusional? I know he raps about being the highest in the f**king room. So, clearly maybe he was the highest in the f**king room. He imagined all this sh** because it never happened. I would never do that, I would never in a billion years do that."

