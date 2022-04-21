Latin AMAs 2022: The Best and Biggest Moments of the Night

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards started and ended with a bang!

The stage sizzled with one performance after another Thursday night from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bad Bunny entered the night with the most nominations at 10 but it was Karol G who reigned supreme after earning the most awards with six: Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist (Female) and Favorite Artist (Urban). Her album, KG0516, earned her Album of the Year and Favorite Album (Urban) honors, while her track "El Makinon" featuring Mariah Angeliq, earned her Collaboration of the Year.

Bad Bunny earned five awards -- Favorite Artist (Male), Song of the Year and Favorite Song (Urban) with "Dákiti," while his song "Volvi" won for Favorite Song (Tropical). His hit "AM" took home Viral Song of the Year honors.

ET is breaking down all of the best and most memorable moments from the 2022 Latin American Music Awards. Check them out below.

Black Eyed Peas Kick Things Off

The group gave an emotional bilingual rendition of their hit track "Where is the Love (Donde Esta El Amor)" and they were joined by Ukrainian singer and R&B singer Nastya Kamenskikh (aka NK), among others. It was a moving demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine amid the country's ongoing conflict following the invasion of Russia.

The presentation also highlighted the show's theme: "Music Unites Us."

Getty

NK Gives Impassioned Speech

Telemundo news anchor Julio Vaqueiro presented the Ukrainian singer who would go on to give one of the night's most passionate speeches, as she implored fans in the audience and all over the world to keep Ukraine in their hearts and minds.

"We all have the right to live under these heavens in peace," said NK in Spanish. "All of us have the right to be happy and free."

NK said that, at this moment, her country is not just going through a terrible war. She said Russia is committing genocide against her people, and that this atrocity cannot continue without impunity. The singer wished fans in the audience and those watching on TV could the beauty of her country, and how sincere and talented they are.

She said the people of Ukraine listen and soak up Latin music. One example she gave, was Maluma's sold-out stadium show in Kyiv, where NK was that night's opener.

La cantante y presentadora ucraniana NK hizo vibrar el escenario de los Latin American Music Awards 2022 con un poderoso mensaje en español con el que llamó a la paz y denunció los actos de Rusia: "está cometiendo un genocidio". https://t.co/DX4hLerP8X #LatinAMAs — Latin American Music Awards (@LatinAMAs) April 22, 2022

"Bad Bunny, the boys in Ukraine hear your music in their car and don't understand a single word, but they feel amazing in that moment because music has no borders," NK said as she drew a rousing ovation. "What they're hearing now are the sound of bombs. We cannot allow these cities to disappear and allow the victims to become statistics."

Gloria Trevi Sizzles

The 54-year-old singer looked stunning in a shiny gold outfit as a group of dancers all but bowed down to her during her TV premiere of her flamenco infused track “La Recaída.”

The stage was literally on fire while she performed a steamy dance number to end the deft performance.

CNCO Performs “La Equivocada”

The Miami-based group performed their new hit single for the first time on television. CNCO dropped "La Equivocada" earlier this month, and it's the band's third single since they became a quartet last year.

Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesus and Christopher Velez all take turns on the mic for this reggaeton ballad that looks to heal deep wounds following heartbreak. The group's previous singles -- the bangers "Party, Humo Y Alcohol" and "Toa La Noche" -- are a bit of a departure, albeit a pleasant one, from "La Equivocada."

Tiago PZK Makes His Latin AMAs Debut

The budding Argentine singer rocked the show with his "Entre Nosotros (Remix)" with a little help from LIT Killah, Maria Becerra and Nicki Nicole. It was not only Tiago's Latin AMAs debut, but it was his first onstage performance ever at any awards show.

Mexican Singer Lupita D'Alessio and Christian Nodal Honored

D'Alessio and Nodal were each honored with two prestigious awards.

Jose Luis Rodriguez "El Puma" presented the 67-year-old singer with the Legend Award, which is presented every year to an artist who has attained success and stood the test of time. During the last five decades, D'Alessio has made 60 live, studio and compilation albums, participated in 11 soap operas, and sold over 40 million albums.

During her acceptance speech, D'Alessio thanked her teachers, her parents and "El Puma" for their support throughout her storied career.

Later in the night, D'Alessio performed a moving medley of some of her most iconic tracks including, "Lo Siento Mi Amor" and "Mentira."

Nodal was recognized with the Extraordinary Evolution Award, which is given to a young performer who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth as an artist. The now 23-year-old singing sensation burst onto the music scene at the age of 17. Previous winners of the award include Maluma in 2018, Becky G in 2019 and Ozuna in 2021.

Nodal belted out a medley of the songs that brought him stardom, from "Probablemente" and "Adiós Amor" to "De Los Besos Que Te Di" and "Ya No Somos Ni Seremos."

Los Angeles Azules Get Down

The fan-favorite Mexican group had everyone busting out their best romantic dance moves with the world premiere of "Esa Parte De Mi," which they performed alongside Mexican star Sofia Reyes and Colombian singer Esteman.

Luis Fonsi's Sweet Performance

The Puerto Rican sensation brought the crowd to its feet when he premiered his track "Dolce" off his Ley de Gravedad album.

Ozuna Teams Up With Boza For Performance Of "Apretaito"

The Puerto Rican rapper and Panamanian singer hit the stage for a colorful and lively performance of their reggaeton bop, "Apretaito," which had the audience dancing right along with them.

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards aired live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The ceremony also streams live on Peacock and broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.